OBITUARY: Ralph 'Leroy' Hart

Ralph “Leroy” Hart went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Leroy was born on June 10, 1932, in Shattuck, Oklahoma, to Ralph and Hannah (Stewart) Hart. Leroy lived in Shattuck until he was 8, when he and the family moved to Cahone, Colorado.
Leroy married the love of his life, Della May High on August 25, 1959 in Nucla, Colorado. She preceded him in death on March 6, 1987.
Leroy worked for Union Carbide and the VCA in Uravan, Colorado, until 1972, when he was hired at the Department of Transportation. He worked for the Department of Transportation until May of 1993 when he retired.
Leroy loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was especially proud of his grandchildren when they would harvest their deer and would bring them by to show them off. He always had a beautiful yard and was extremely proud of the roses that he grew.
He is survived by his son Roger and wife Terri of Montrose, and his daughter Lisa and her husband Doug, also of Montrose. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, May Weber of Montrose; Lynnsi Hart of North Platte, Nebraska; Paul Weber of Montrose, and Shayli Hart and Justin Hart of Montrose. Also three great-grandsons, Gabriel, Michael, and Ethan Schroeder.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Hannah Hart; sisters, Mary, Thelma, Thelda, Dortha and Bobbie.
Services were held Thursday, March 3 at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1598 E. Niagara Road, Montrose, and burial was at the Norwood Cemetery in Norwood, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home assisted Mr. Hart’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
