OBITUARY: Ralph Lowery

Ralph Lowery
Ralph Lowery, 58, of Ridgway, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly May 28, 2021. He was born in 1962 in Montrose, Colorado, to Lester and Delphane Lowery. As a boy, he could be found playing in the dirt with his trucks and GI Joes and fueling his love of adventure and adrenaline through his overnight horseback rides and motorcycle escapades. He attended Ridgway High School where he participated in photography, basketball, baseball, skiing, and cruising in his beloved Mustang. After graduating in 1980, Ralph continued his education at WyoTech, obtaining a certificate in automotive technology. Ralph then returned to Ridgway and Dallas Creek Ranch where he joined his father as an operator for Lowery Excavating, Incorporated.
Ralph married Shawna (Brown) Brickey in July, 1981. From this union, two daughters were born, Angela Bree and Melynda (Mindy). One of Ralph’s greatest joys was being a father and passing on his love of camping, riding horses, and muscle cars.
In 1990, Ralph met and married Storme Lea Zanett. Together they created many friendships and memories while enjoying country drives, supporting the community, and entertaining friends and family.
Ralph was happiest in the cab of a Caterpillar and behind the handlebars of his Harley Davidson. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with those he loved, telling stories, and creating laughter and memories. Ralph cherished visits from his daughters and grandchildren, his nieces and nephews, and dearest friends. He loved fiercely and prided himself on teaching and helping others. His laughter and hugs will be greatly missed.
His parents, Lester Ray and Delphane Aloha Lowery, precede him in death. Surviving family members who were honored to share Ralph’s life include his wife, Storme Zanett Lowery; daughters Angela Bree Lowery and Melynda Jean (Lowery) Moore; grandchildren Emily Marie, Hailey Nicole, Shawna Renae, and Deklyn Gaige; brother Lester Allen Lowery; niece Joane Lowry; and nephews Kaleb, Lincoln, and Roman Sackman and Caden and Cord Colson.
A celebration of life for Ralph will be held at 2 p.m. June 12 at Ridgway Town Park and Community Center. Pastor Dan Preston will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to Ouray County Rodeo Association or Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department.
