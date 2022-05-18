OBITUARY: Ramon Baca

Ray at the age of 90 passed away peacefully in his sleep after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Ray was born in Olathe to Ralph and Refugia (Lopez) Baca. He was the third of nine children.
Ray joined the Navy and served his country. He married Julia Romero and had five children. They later divorced. Ray was in San Diego, California, where he was a well known backhoe operator. Ray was in construction until he retired. While there he married Sharon Ewoldt and gained another son, Scott. Ray was a die hard S.D. Charger fan.
Ray and Sharon moved to Olathe in 1994 to his childhood land. Upon which he made a beautiful yard and garden. He loved doing it all along with fishing, hunting, playing pool and a beer with friends.
Ray had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Ray is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Debi (Jerry) Farris, Maryann (Nate) Catania and son Scott Ewoldt, sister Lucia (Sam) Faneca and caretaker Sheila Garrison. Ray was preceded by parents, seven siblings. Also, three children, Ray, Teddy, and Ralph and a few grandchildren.
Ray’s wife Sharon, son Scott along with Sheila and HopeWest of Montrose made him comfortable until his passing. Make any donation to Hospice Hopewest of Montrose, Colorado.
Because Ray loved the spring, his graveside services will be held at the Olathe Cemetery on May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m.
