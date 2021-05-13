Obituary: Ramona Margaret Flores

Ramona Margaret Flores
Ramona Margaret Flores, 90, of Montrose, died at the HopeWest Hospice Center in Grand Junction on May 9, 2021. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
Ramona is survived by three children: Mario Martinez and spouse, Linda Martinez, and Juanita Archuleta. She is also survived by a grand-daughter, Maria Luisa Morales, and two grandsons, Jose Carbonell, and Jacob Rock-Martinez,and five great-great grandchildren. Ramona loved dancing to different kinds of music, and crossword puzzles. She taught her children to value education, to respect authority, and take care of your obligations.
The family will hold a private family service.
