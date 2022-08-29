OBITUARY: Randy Nicolas

Randy Nicolas, born Dec. 25, 1988, to Augie and Suzie Nicolas passed away Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado.
Randy was one heck of a cowboy, always riding, roping and working cattle. There wasn’t a horse he couldn’t ride. He could do anything he wanted and enjoyed spending his past time braiding rawhide. His most prized possessions were his two “bummers,” Krooklyn and Paisley; he loved them so much.
Randy was a member of the LDS Church. He is survived by his two daughters Krooklyn and Paisley Nicolas; his parents Augie and Suzie Nicolas; his Grandpa DeLyle (Mary) Rowley, Grandma Pat Nicolas, nieces Reagan Nicolas and Kennedy Nicolas, and nephew McCoy Nicolas. Randy had many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his sister Amanda Nicolas, Grandma Rosalie Rowley, and Grandpa Octave Nicolas.
A memorial service for Randy will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow immediately after, and a dinner will be held at the Montrose LDS Stake Center on Hillcrest.
A memorial fund will be set up for Randy’s girls, Krooklyn and Paisley, at San Juan Mountains Credit Union in Montrose.
To plant a tree in memory of Randy Nicolas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone