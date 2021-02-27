Raymond Albert Markey
Raymond Albert Markey died of natural causes at his home in Ouray, Colorado on Feb. 19, 2021.
Ray was born to Arthur Markey and Inez (Kauffman) Markey on June 14, 1949 in Montrose, Colorado. He grew up and attended school, (K-12) in Ouray, graduating from Ouray High School in May of 1967. After his military service and traveling the country for work, Ray always chose to return home to Ouray.
Ray enjoyed life. He was one of those people who could get along with anyone, and fit into any group in which he joined. In high school he was an outstanding athlete and played on the Ouray High School baseball and basketball teams. In 1966, he was voted by his peers to be “Most Athletic” and was honored as such in his senior class annual. He graduated from Ouray High School in 1967 and had the distinct honor of perfect attendance. His high school friends, to this day, will recall Ray and his old green pickup that was often one of the few vehicles among those friends that was in running condition.
In May of 1968, Ray joined the United States Army. He often joked that, when he joined, he was asked to list his interests. He said he wrote down “mechanics,” hoping to be assigned to a motor pool job, but they could not read his writing and he ended up in “medics.” Regardless, he proudly served his country. He served in Germany and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Medal. He achieved sharpshooter status and received a coveted Good Driver’s Award.
Ray attended Western State College prior to joining the army in 1970. He worked for Kennametal Mining Supply Co. for several years. His job took him throughout the country to mining towns not unlike the one he grew up in. He developed many friends and acquaintances while selling the latest in mining equipment. He competed as a Ouray member in the Highgrader’s Mining Competition for more than 20 years.
Ray’s love of sports did not leave him when he left high school. He and best friend Ken Charles coached several Little League baseball teams from 1971 to 1975. He often paid for equipment from his own pocket and provided more than one young player with a new glove. He was tireless in obtaining sponsors so his players could have jersey shirts. He was also an avid bowler, which came naturally considering his very first job was setting pins at the Elks Lodge bowling alleys. He became a member of the Ouray Elks Lodge #492 in March of 1977 and remained a loyal member until his death.
Ray served as a member of the Ouray Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years and helped with the Fourth of July Celebration for the majority of those years.
Ray’s friends will always remember him as loving life. He enjoyed dancing, especially a good polka, which was always, as one friend described it, “really energetic, to say the least.” He enjoyed the outdoors and went fishing whenever he could and was at his happiest when those trips included grandchildren. He also liked to make wine and became known around town for his lavender products, which he claimed, “cured any ailment.”
Ray is survived by two sons, Raymond Markey of Denver, Colorado and Bradley MacCall of Fruita, Colorado, and his two daughters, Theresa (Zech) Moffitt of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Candace (Devan) Salazar of Rifle, Colorado, and his sister, Joyce George of Grand Junction, Colorado. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zabriel and Chayton Moffitt; Austin, Shannon, James, Ian and Hollie Vaughn; Olivia Salazar, Alec, Brooklyn and Jax MacCall.
His parents and his brothers, Lawrence, Richard and Louis, preceded him in death.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a small, invitation only memorial service will be held in March. A public memorial is being planned for June 13, 2021 at Fellin Park in Ouray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.