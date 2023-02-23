OBITUARY: Raymond E. Zielke

Raymond E. Zielke, 70, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of 70 at his home in Montrose, Colorado. He was born May 12, 1952 in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Harry and Marguerite (McGee) Zielke.
Raymond graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1970 and began work as an auto mechanic for Goff Motors in Dodge City prior to enlisting in the Army in 1972. He married Lauretta Speer that same year. Two sons were born to this union. They divorced in 1985.
After his military service with the 547th Engineering Battalion, 567th ADM Company ended in 1975, Raymond returned to Dodge City for a short while (employed by Sperry-New Holland) and then continued his career as a farm equipment mechanic in Montrose, Colorado, until 1985. Raymond then relocated to Childress, Texas, where he married Sue Myers on March 28, 1986. She preceded him in death in December 2019.
In addition to Childress, Raymond and Sue lived in Larned, Kansas, for a time prior to moving back to Montrose to be nearer family.
Raymond was an avid Nascar fan and was known to play a hand of Poker, or two.
He is survived by two sons, Ray Zielke II and wife Mischelle of Ft. Collins and Rob Zielke of Loveland; two stepsons, Bill Tofflemoyer and wife Robin of Montrose, and Luke Tofflemoyer and wife Rachel of Greeley; two brothers Harry Zielke Jr. of Larned, Kansas, and Kenny Zielke of Dodge City, Kansas; one sister, Myrna Koehn and husband Mike of Protection, Kansas; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Stanley L. Zielke, Evan D. Zielke and Hershel D. Zielke; and one granddaughter, Sierra Zielke.
