OBITUARY: Raymond E. Zielke

Raymond E. Zielke, 70, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of 70 at his home in Montrose, Colorado. He was born May 12, 1952 in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Harry and Marguerite (McGee) Zielke.

Raymond graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1970 and began work as an auto mechanic for Goff Motors in Dodge City prior to enlisting in the Army in 1972. He married Lauretta Speer that same year. Two sons were born to this union. They divorced in 1985.

