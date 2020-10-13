Raymond Hawks
Raymond E. Hawks, age 92, passed away in his home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. He was born in Montrose, Colorado, on June 1, 1928, to Milt Hawks and Cora (Daugherty) Hawks. He graduated salutatorian from Montrose High School in 1946 before working in the family feed store, Hawks Fuel and Feed on North First Street and his dad’s thrashing business.
Raymond was drafted into the Army which sent him to Fort Ord, California, as a cook in 1946, and was honorably discharged in 1952. While serving in the Army, Raymond began dating his future wife of 68 years, Alice Waugh while home on leave in Montrose, Colorado. They were married in 1951 and lived on the beach in Seaside, California for a year before returning to Montrose to work in the family business at the feed store. While working in the feed store, Raymond also baled hay and hauled agricultural products.
When Hawks Fuel and Feed closed, Raymond continued to drive trucks and haul agricultural products with other local trucking staples in the community including Lloyd Moon, Orville Dunlap, and Gene Adams with the “Mickey Mouse Truck Lines” (Ridgway and Ouray). He began building the Milt Hawks and Son Trucking company with his dad, Milt Hawks. Later, both his sons, Danny and Donnie, as well as his brother Sam joined the business to drive trucks and do maintenance. In addition, his wife Alice, his mother-in-law Mabel Waugh, and his daughter Darlene worked as bookkeepers and ran the office. Soon after, they bought out Norwood Trucking and Western Slope Livestock Trucking and expanded their own permits to non-exempt which allowed trucking in all 50 states.
For multiple years, they hauled over 25,000 head of sheep from the Lower Valley to High Valley in only fifteen days in the month of July. Raymond continued to haul livestock and agricultural products like: wool, hay, logs for log homes, fuel, produce, bees, and beer products until he retired in 2008. Raymond once said he had traveled over six million miles and had hauled products to over 75% of the United States and received many awards for safe driving and trucking. He remained an essential member of the Western Slope community and received multiple awards including a lifetime membership to the Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association, and the Ouray Cattlemen’s Association.
Over the years, Raymond and his family took multiple fun trips around the country. In 1980, he went to Hawaii with Alice’s family, inspiring him to take 19 members of his own family on a Hawaiian cruise in 2008. Another time, he accompanied his oldest grandson to New York City which included a helicopter tour of the city in 1997. Raymond once caught a 4-foot long salmon on an Alaskan trip in 2010. In 2019, Raymond rented a motor home and took eight members of his family to visit his sister in California and to see the ocean one more time.
Raymond is survived by a large family including his wife, Alice Hawks; sons, Danny (Lynne) Hawks, Donnie (Dolly) Hawks; and daughter, Darlene (Don) Stanfield. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Hawks, AJ (Nora) Hawks, Kellie (Eddie) Reed, Lily Hawks, Brent (Carly Ruble) Stanfield, Travis (Jackie) Hawks, Brad (Nikole) Stanfield, and Brandon Stanfield. Raymond is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, Joshua, Kaitlynne (Hawks), and Isaiah and Caleb (Reed). He is survived by his sister, Chris (Carl) Fulton; niece, Pinky Horton of California; and his brother, Sam (Eulah) Hawks of Montrose. He is also survived by his two remaining “wives,” Alice’s sisters, Dorothy Westerman-Wire and Theresa Scheetz-Richards. Finally, Raymond is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Milt (Cora) Hawks; his mother-in-law, Mabel Waugh; sister, Geraldine Hawks; brother-in-law, Herman Waugh; and sister-in-law, Edna Rowan; and grandson, Timothy Hawks.
Raymond will be terribly missed by his family and members of the community, leaving them with many fond memories.
A viewing from 4 — 6 p.m. and a vigil at 6 p.m. will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1855 St Marys Dr, Montrose, CO 81401), with a Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Grand View Cemetery with military service. There will be a luncheon at the Elks Lodge following the interment.
The family suggests sending flowers or making memorial contributions in his name to either the kitchen renovation project at St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.