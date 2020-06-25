Raymond Jasper Hester Sr.
September 27, 1939 - June 17, 2020
Raymond Jasper Hester Sr., 80, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. Ray was born on Sept. 27, 1939 to Charles and Magdelena Hester in Andalusia, Alabama.
Ray married the love of his life, Myrtle, on Aug. 7, 1981. They began their life together in the Birmingham, Alabama area where he was an independent salesman. When he retired, they moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 2012. During his life Ray loved fishing, going for walks, the beach, and playing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother Charles Hester Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Myrtle of Montrose, Colorado; daughter Michelle (Micaiah) Combs, grandchildren Austin and Ethan of Montrose, Colorado; daughter Laura (Chris) Robinson; grandchildren Kyndall, Kenneth, Keith, Megan and Stacy of Columbus, Georgia; son Jay Hester’ grandchildren Pamela, AJ, Alex and Grace of Birmingham, Alabama, and son Rick Hester; grandchildren Rachel and Rainey of Birmingham, Alabama; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ray will always be remembered by his great smile, as a loving husband, amazing father, wonderful grandfather, and the life of the party with his funny jokes and tall tales.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.