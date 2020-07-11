Raymond Martinez
August 31, 1950 - July 7, 2020
Raymond Martinez, 69, passed away on July 7, 2020 at his home in Montrose, Colorado.
Raymond was born on Aug. 31, 1950 in Delta, Colorado, to Mary and Manuel Martinez.
He had an adventurous spirit and lived and worked throughout Colorado, California, and the Pacific Northwest during his youth. Raymond settled down in Montrose, Colorado, and married his wife of 43 years, Carol, in 1977. Raymond and Carol added to their family in 1979, and welcomed their son, Raymond Jr., into the world.
Raymond was a studious man and took pride in his work as a union carpenter, working throughout Colorado, including in Telluride and Aspen, as well as taking pride in his work at home, particularly his garden. Raymond was a pillar of his family and was fiercely loved. Raymond retired after many years of dedicated work to spend more time with family and enjoying the outdoors.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife Carol; son Raymond (Amelia); siblings Susie (Johnny), Rosanna (Richard), Manuel (Jane), Benita, Cornelio (Carol), Anthony (Rose), Corine (Juan), and Vernia (Mario), and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Manuel, and his brother, Joseph.
