OBITUARY: Regina Mae Joens

Regina Mae Joens
Regina Mae (DeGuelle) Joens was called home by our Lord on Wednesday, June 16, surrounded by her loved ones. Regina was 70 years old.
Regina was born May 26, 1951 to Arthur DeGuelle, Jr. and Bernice (Vowell) DeGuelle in Montrose Colorado. She lived in Dolores for her childhood years and moved back to Olathe, she was the fourth generation to graduate from Olathe High School in 1969. Regina married her high school sweetheart Larry Huff, who passed away in a trucking accident in 1975. She married Brent Joens on March 7, 1980; together they had two daughters, Alisha and Brittany, before his untimely death in 1991.
Regina worked for Montrose County Health and Human Services for 29 years. She was very passionate about her work where she took great pride in working for the county. She loved to help people and touched many lives and helped many people through times of need.
Regina loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren; she enjoyed watching them play sports, taking them to the movies and having sleepovers with Pepsi popsicles. Her children and grandchildren were her entire world and she devoted her life to them.
Regina is survived by her daughter Alisha (Joens) Barrett and husband Nick Barrett of Olathe; daughter Brittany (Joens) Soderquist and husband Aaron Soderquist of Delta; and her four grandchildren Kylie Barrett, Kole Barrett, Liberty Soderquist, and Sawyer Soderquist, and her brother Ken DeGuelle. Regina was preceded in death by her mother and father Bernice and Arthur; her brother Charles; her high school sweetheart and first husband Larry Huff and husband Brent Joens.
The memorial to celebrate Regina’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose Colorado. The family will hold a dessert potluck at the Olathe Fireman’s Hall following the service.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
