OBITUARY: Rev. Dean L. Freed; June 28, 1926 - January 4, 2022

The Rev. Dean L. Freed of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022, at Heidi’s Chateau, Montrose. Dean was born in Elkhart, Indiana, and pastored churches in Michigan, Indiana, Arizona and Colorado, for over 70 years. He also worked for World Vision, Food for the Hungry and started the Chaplaincy Program at the Sky Harbor international Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. His last pastorate was in the Colona Community Church in Colona, Colorado, for 14-plus years, which he often said was his favorite.
He was married to Waneta B. Bolton in Elkhart, Indiana, on Aug. 3, 1945, and this union produced four boys.
He is survived by three children, Stanley (wife Linda); Neil (wife Martha deceased), and Dennis (wife Robin); sister-in-law Gloria Bolton, plus nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by four brothers, Norris, Don, Jerry and Lowell; brother-in-law Dale Bolton; Rex his youngest son and one great-grandson, Cole.
In lieu of flowers, a remembrance of him for his full life in Christian service, a donation can be sent to the Gideons International Organization for memorial Bibles. This was his favorite charity.
