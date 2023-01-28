OBITUARY: Rex A. Reed

Rex A. Reed peacefully left this life Jan. 16, 2023, at his home in Fruita, Colorado, as a consequence of IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis). Born Aug.19, 1949, in Montrose, Colorado, to Victor and Enid Reed, Rex attended Montrose area schools. He was active in high school theater and worked for Montrose TV station KREX in its first decade on air. After graduating from Montrose High School in 1967, Rex attended Colorado Western College as one of its founding students and became student body president.
He served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972 and married Becky Thieking in 1971. Two sons were born in San Diego, California, where Rex continued his education. The family relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, finally returning to Colorado in 2019.
Rex combined a love of cars, electronics, and broadcast journalism in a career as a technical vehicle engineer, working to design and build news trucks, mobile labs, sports trailers, and mobile broadcasting equipment. He designed the first air transportable mobile satellite uplink, which was deployed in the 1991 Gulf War. He founded two companies to build specialized gear for the industry, becoming well known in his field as an innovator and problem-solver.
In his spare time, he loved to work on old cars and drive them around the countryside, volunteer with the local scout troop, paint with watercolors, and explore the great outdoors with family. Rex worked hard to be the best father, brother, son, husband, uncle, mentor, boss, engineer, neighbor, and friend he could be. He always strove to do the right thing, even when it wasn't easy. Those who knew him will remember his wisdom, kindness, sense of humor, selflessness, and integrity.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents and his half-sister, Donna.
He is survived by wife Becky; sons Aaron (Jacob) and Andrew (Desirae); Sister Vicki and brother Larry (Teri); and beloved nieces, nephews, grandnephews, little ones, and friends.
