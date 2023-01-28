OBITUARY: Rex A. Reed

Rex A. Reed peacefully left this life Jan. 16, 2023, at his home in Fruita, Colorado, as a consequence of IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis). Born Aug.19, 1949, in Montrose, Colorado, to Victor and Enid Reed, Rex attended Montrose area schools. He was active in high school theater and worked for Montrose TV station KREX in its first decade on air. After graduating from Montrose High School in 1967, Rex attended Colorado Western College as one of its founding students and became student body president.

He served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972 and married Becky Thieking in 1971. Two sons were born in San Diego, California, where Rex continued his education. The family relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, finally returning to Colorado in 2019.

