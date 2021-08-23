Richard Anthony Tafoya, 56, of Olathe, passed away from COVID-19 on Aug. 16, 2021, in Montrose, Colorado. Rich was born May 14, 1965 in Montrose, graduated from Montrose High School in 1983, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Regis University in 1987. Rich was well respected in his profession, insurance sales. He was most valued for his generosity, kindness, and unrelenting joyfulness.
Rich was deeply committed to family, faith, and service. He was a member of the Rotary Club, coached youth athletics for 20 years, and regularly helped others in need. The many people he touched described Rich as having the loudest (always encouraging) voice and the biggest (always infectious) smile. Whether telling a joke, listening to a friend in crisis, or infectiously laughing, he was called to help people be happy. Rich was a loving husband and father. Having lived a life of giving, he would be proud, and happy, knowing the best of who he was continues to be ever present in his family.
Rich was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Tafoya, brothers, Celestino Tafoya, Vincent Tafoya, and sister, Mary Margaret Tafoya.
Survivors include wife, Carla Tafoya; sons Richard Tafoya and Isaac Tafoya; daughters, Theresa Tafoya and Chen Tafoya; father Porfirio Tafoya; sister, Cynthia Jensen and husband Jerald; brother, David Tafoya and partner Kathy; and many others who loved him.
Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Cleland Park, Delta, Colorado. A lunch celebrating Rich’s life will be provided following the service. The family invites folks, if interested, to consider sharing a meaningful memory of Rich (in writing) for the family to read later. Attendees are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Tafoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.