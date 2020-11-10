OBITUARY Richard Charles Klaseen, November 1, 1934 - October 9, 2020

Richard Charles Klaseen
November 1, 1934 — October 9, 2020
Richard Charles Klaseen, 85, of Crawford, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 9, 2020, at his home in Crawford, Colorado. Charles was born on Nov. 1, 1934, at the Duke place, Fruitland Mesa, to Richard and Helen Klaseen. Charles was raised on Fruitland Mesa and lived his whole life in Crawford. He traveled with his family during his seventh-grade year through Arizona, California and Illinois. Charles graduated from Crawford High School in 1953. He attended Mesa College and he met his beautiful wife in 1955, at a Fourth of July dance. They married the following year on Sept. 17, 1956, at the Christian Church in Paonia, Colorado.
Charles and Betty moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where he received a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University. Charles and his bride returned to the family ranch on Fruitland Mesa, and built their life around their children and community. He was a lifetime rancher, he raised cattle and farmed. He used a third-generation cow permit on Black Mesa.
Charles was always quick to smile and joke around with people. He loved his grandchildren, and always made time to play with them. He worked very hard, and taught his kids the value of hard work. He enjoyed reading books about the local history of the North Fork and Delta County. He liked to play cards and games with his family.
Charles was on numerous boards throughout the years, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Fruitland Irrigation and Domestic Water, and Delta Montrose Electric Association. He sat on the board of directors for DMEA for 42 years. He enjoyed supporting and representing his neighbors.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years. He is survived by their four children: Marita (Jack) Barks, Ronald (Michelle) Klaseen, Monita (Danny) Todd, and Michelle (Keith) DeShazer; his sister, Emma Faye George; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Charles is also survived by several cousins that he always loved and thought of as brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2020, at Saddle Mountain Fellowship Church in Crawford, Colorado. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hotchkiss-Crawford Historical Society, P.O. Box 724, Hotchkiss, CO 81419.
