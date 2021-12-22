OBITUARY: Richard 'Dick' Bollinger

On Dec. 15, 2021, Richard (Dick) James Bollinger passed away at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born the sixth of nine children on Nov. 4, 1943, in Mobridge, South Dakota. After graduating high school, Dick served in the Navy where he lived a short time in Japan, the Philippines, and Hawaii. Over the course of his versatile career, Dick worked in catering, construction, electrical engineering, and controls. While at Brookhaven National Laboratories, he worked on the communication systems for the Space Shuttle Columbia.
He once said he had seen the world and was content settling down in his home. After falling in love with his wife, Frances (Carrano) Bollinger, they found their forever home in Olathe, Colorado. Fran and Dick raised five children, Carla Tafoya (husband Richard), Chris Bollinger, Kevin Bollinger (wife Alisha), Daniel Bollinger, Matthew Bollinger (wife Moureen) and embraced Tom. Dick was grandfather to Richard Tafoya (28), Theresa Tafoya (25), Chen Tafoya (24), Isaac Tafoya (21), Christian Bollinger (18), Kate Bollinger (15), Abby Bollinger (10), Colton Rupe (10), and Morgan (Kenna) Bollinger (1). Of his brothers and sisters, he is survived by Carl Bollinger, Frank Bollinger, Elizabeth Witter, Michael Carrano, and Domenica Martinez.
Dick was suffering from cancer. Touch of Care Hospice made it possible for his family and friends to share his final days and help him pass this world peacefully and painlessly. Right up to this time, he believed he was the luckiest man alive.
He enjoyed making some of the best pancakes, salsa, grilled cheese, and fried potatoes ever made, found peace growing his garden, and found himself content to stay home, love his family, and embrace everyone he ever met with unqualified kindness. He loved to look off his deck at a cross section of trees creating an image his family called his personal hobbit hole. One of his favorite songs was “The Greatest Adventure” sung by Glenn Yarborough in The Hobbit. The song speaks to a life well lived.
He will be terribly missed.
The family has elected to have a small family service.
