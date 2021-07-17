OBITUARY: Richard 'Dick' Burtis

Richard ‘Dick’ Burtis
Dick Burtis, a Montrose native son, makes his final trip home.
Richard Granvill Burtis, 81, born April 7, 1939, in Montrose, Colorado, peacefully passed away in his sleep Jan. 26, 2021. “Dick” as he was affectionately called by his family and friends, was the son of Carl and Evelyn Burtis.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marylin Cloer Burtis and survived by his three children, Christina Burtis, Richard Burtis (wife Jennifer) and Michael Burtis (wife Jennifer) and his grandchildren Nicholas, Olivia, Sophie, Jack, Colby, Brianna and Chandler.
Dick was a devoted husband, loving father and a proud grandfather. His passion was always his family and the Denver Broncos. Dick proudly served in the U.S. Navy on board the aircraft carrier the USS Kitty Hawk from 1963 to 1965. After the Navy, Dick worked in the automotive industry most of his life which took him from Colorado to Idaho then back to Colorado. After he retired, he worked a number of years as a personal tax preparer.
Dick had a great sense of humor and was always ready to tell you a joke or something to make you smile. His famous talkative personality could tell everyone humorous stories “until the cows came home.” Some of Dick’s favorite times were his daily walks with his dogs Allie, Casey and Kansas. Towards the end of his life, Dick was very proud to have been baptized, confirmed and having become a full member of the Catholic Church.
Special thanks again to Village on the Park, Bentonville, Arkansas, for making his last years in a new location next to his family so welcoming and comfortable for him. Family and friends are invited to attend a brief military honors of Taps and flag folding presentation as he is laid to rest at the Burtis family plot in Grand View Cemetery, 16300 6450 Court Montrose, Colorado, on Sunday, July 25, at 10 a.m.
Online condolences at: https://www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Richard-Granvill-Burtis?obId=19822094#/celebrationWall
