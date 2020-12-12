OBITUARY: Richard 'Dick' Bussing

Richard ‘Dick’ Bussing
Richard “Dick” Warren Bussing, 82, of Montrose, Colorado, went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 7, 2020, after winning his battle from cancer.
Dick was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Del Norte, Colorado, and was the second son of Warren and Mildred Bussing. He grew up in several areas of Colorado including Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Frederick. He married Elvira Midge Telinde in 1960 in Monte Vista, Colorado. They lived in Boulder, Colorado, until Dick graduated from Pharmacy School at the University of Colorado in 1963. Dick worked as a pharmacist until 1980 when he transitioned to working for rural electric associations. In 2005, he retired from United Power, at which time Dick and Midge moved to Montrose, Colorado.
Dick accepted the Lord Jesus Christ in 1966 and desired to really know the reason for his hope in Jesus. He fell in love with studying the Bible and became a true Berean of God’s word. He was especially interested in end times prophecy, creation, and apologetics, as well as many other Biblical topics. He wrote a book on apologetics called “Christianity: A Faith You Can Believe In!” He became a very gifted teacher and taught the Bible to countless people throughout the years. Dick loved people and had a deep desire that they would come to know Jesus. He was willing to take many opportunities to tell others about Jesus. He started working with the Charis Prison Ministry in 2007 and this ministry became his passion over the past 13 years of his life.
Dick is survived by his beautiful bride of 60 years, Midge Bussing, as well as their children, Terrie (Roger) Cheuvront, Mike (Sue) Bussing, Sharon Bussing, and Lisa (Jeff) Stauffer; his brother, Charles (Sandy) Bussing; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mildred; his daughter, Lucille Begay; granddaughter, Danaea Cheuvront and granddaughter, Danielle Bussing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Montrose Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick’s name can be sent to Charis Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 2148, Montrose, CO, 81402 or HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401.
