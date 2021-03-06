OBITUARY: Richard ‘Dick’ Oblak; June14, 1937 - February 25, 2021

Richard ‘Dick’ Oblak
June14, 1937 — February 25, 2021
Dick passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, at Montrose Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. March 13, 2021, at St. Daniel’s Church in Ouray, Colorado, officiated by Father Nat. Immediately following will be a military graveside service at Grand View
Cemetery, 16300 6450 Court, Montrose, Colorado.
Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beatrice; three children, Richard (Betsy) Oblak of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Theresa (Bill) Johnson of Littleton, Colorado, and Christine Oblak (Jesse Casias) of Lakewood Colorado; six grandchildren, Kevin (Abby) Oblak of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Michael (Brianna) Aardsma of Rota, Spain; Samantha (Bradley) Lincoln of Denver, Colorado; Brian Oblak of Valdosta, Georgia; MacKenize Marler of Cheyenne, W\yoming, and Megan Johnson of Littleton, Colorado; three great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary.
Dick graduated from Waukegan High School in 1954 at 16 years of age, immediately joined the US Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1957. He attended Northern Illinois University, received his bachelor of science degree then attended Lake Forest College, Illinois, where he received his master’s of science in management degree.
On February 9, 1963 Dick married Beatrice in Cleveland, Ohio. They resided in Waukegan, Illinois, from 1963 to 1971. Dick was transferred with John Manville to Littleton, Colorado, where he was a senior purchasing agent.
Besides Dick’s great love of family, golf was his passion and he enjoyed fishing and traveling in
between. Dick loved taking pictures capturing the beautiful landscape of the San Juans’ fall colors.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Crematorium. Please view the internet obituary at info@crippinfuneralhome.com, sign the online guest registry and please share memories of Dick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
