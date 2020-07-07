Richard ‘Dick’ Williams
It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I, Richard “Dick” Williams, passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day, but that's not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. Once again, I didn't get things my way. The story of my life.
And on that subject, my story began in 1947 in Telluride as my parents Carl and Ida Williams celebrated my birth. I can't believe that happened in the first half of the last century, but there are court house records confirming this claim. Just two years later, another baby was born, Gary, and soon after, Dale, and then Jerry. I was a big brother to all. Soon after, I graduated school and attended CSU and Ft. Lewis College.
So many things in my life seemed of little significance at the time they happened, but took on greater importance as I got older. The memories I'm taking with me are so precious, they have more value than all the gold and diamonds in the world.
Memories — where do I begin?
I remember the birth of my daughter, Amy. She is the apple of my eye. I love her so much and I wish I could be there to see the rest of life unfold ... but alas. I married the love of my life, Cyndi, and we spent 21 wonderful years together, traveling around in an old motorhome, going on a cruise, and flying in a plane. I'm really going to miss her.
I also have five step-children: Joseph, April, Justin, Joshua, and Amanda; 10 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. I love them all very much.
I lost my brother Dale in 1999. I so hoped to discover what happened to him before I passed, but it was not to be. I pray that others will be able to unravel that mystery on earth soon.
One day I decided to learn to fly and become a pilot. One of my best decisions, by the way. I love soaring through the sky; the take offs, the landings, all things aviation, and ... turning my wife upside down in a “loopty loop.” I've discovered that in heaven I can fly without any need for mechanical assistance. What freedom!
So, I was born, I blinked, and it was over. No buildings named after me, no monuments, but I did have the chance to know and love each and every friend as well as all my family. How blessed I have been.
In the end ... do your best, follow your dreams, and make something out of your life, and never stop eating apple pie.
If you want to, look for me in the morning sunrise, or think of me when you see a little single engine aircraft gliding through the sky, and you'll know I'm there. Today I am happy, dancing, and walking through the clouds.
