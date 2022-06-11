OBITUARY: Richard E. Casebier; August 22, 1938 - May 6, 2022

Richard E. Casebier
August 22, 1938 — May 6, 2022
Long-time Montrose County resident Richard Ervin Casebier passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 6, 2022. Better known as Dick to family and friends, his roots run deep from his heritage in the small community of Pea Green, Colorado.
Dick was born on Aug. 22, 1938, to Caleb Casebier and Helen (Haptonstall) Casebier at his Grandma Elsie’s home in Delta, Colorado. He grew up in a small, one-room dwelling on the property his grandparents, Ed and Vinnie Casebier, homesteaded in the early 1900s on Cedar Road, near Pea Green.
Dick began school at the Pea Green schoolhouse. He and his older sister, Janyce (Harmon), made the 3-mile trek to school, either on foot or horseback. Janyce fondly remembers her younger brother being her best friend in their early years as they lived so far out in the country. Dick went on to graduate from Olathe High School in 1956.
Dick married Sandra Spaeth of Durango, on June 5, 1959. They had two beautiful children, Charle’ and Chad. Dick worked for his father-in-law, Charles Spaeth, in Colorado Springs, and became a master plumber. He started his own business, Rocky Mountain Plumbing and Heating, which he operated for several years. Dick and Sandra divorced in 1973.
His life forever changed when he met his soulmate, Donna Strand. They were married on June 13, 1974. Donna brought two precious children to the marriage, Eric and Elizabeth. They purchased the old Pea Green schoolhouse property and renovated it into a home where they lived for several years.
In 1983, Dick and Donna moved back to Colorado Springs. For the next 17 years, Dick worked as the plumbing inspector for the State of Colorado. He was one of the pioneers mainstreaming plumbing and electrical permitting and inspections in Colorado. He worked diligently and tirelessly at this job until he retired in 2000.
Dick and Donna moved back to Pea Green in 1994, when they purchased his family’s homestead property on Cedar Road. Dick immersed himself in farming the land just as his grandfather had done nearly a century earlier. In 1998, he and Donna purchased four bred heifers with the idea of building a cow herd.
Tragically, Donna was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in January 1999. After her death and his retirement, Dick decided to get into the cow business full-time. He started Cedar Road Ranch when the four black Angus cows he began with turned into 16. Dick purchased more heifers to add to the herd and leased land north of Gunnison to run the cows in the summer months.
Dick grew his cattle operation to over 250 pairs of mama and baby cows in the next several years. Many happy memories were made with family and friends during that time. He eventually sold the cows and the homestead property and moved to Montrose, where he resided until his death.
Dick was a gregarious man who enjoyed being around people. His robust laugh and charismatic manners instantly drew people to him. He also never met a stranger. Dick would often stop to help stranded motorists broken down on the side of the road.
As a strong community-minded person, Dick was always available to lend a helping hand to neighbors in need. His deep ties to the Delta, Olathe, Montrose, and Pea Green communities will forever be remembered by many.
More than anything, Dick loved fishing, hunting, camping, and horseback riding in the Colorado mountains. He was at home in the outdoors and loved making memories with the people in his life. There are certainly some great stories that can be told of Dick with family and friends sitting around a campfire.
He was always very close to his siblings and is survived by Janyce Harmon (Jim) of Montrose, Doug Casebier (Kally) of Montrose, and Dan Casebier (Carol) of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his daughter, Charle’ Thibodeau (Denis) of Grand Junction, stepdaughter Elizabeth Longfield (Ed) of Star, Idaho, and stepson Eric Strand (Laura) of Palm Beach, Florida.
He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, and Jennifer Thibodeau, Timothy and Kristiana Longfield, and Zachary Strand, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wives, and his son, Jarrod Chad Casebier (Cyndi).
A celebration of life honoring Richard Casebier will be held at the Pea Green Community Hall on July 1, 2022, at 6 p.m.