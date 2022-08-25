Purchase Access

Richard E. Cook

Richard Eugene Cook was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Vici, Oklahoma to Robert and Myrtle Cook (nee) Canfield. Richard was the third child; his brothers Leslie and Alfred preceded him. After Richard was born, Margie and Edward followed.

