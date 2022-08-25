Richard E. Cook
Richard Eugene Cook was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Vici, Oklahoma to Robert and Myrtle Cook (nee) Canfield. Richard was the third child; his brothers Leslie and Alfred preceded him. After Richard was born, Margie and Edward followed.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Richard E. Cook
Richard Eugene Cook was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Vici, Oklahoma to Robert and Myrtle Cook (nee) Canfield. Richard was the third child; his brothers Leslie and Alfred preceded him. After Richard was born, Margie and Edward followed.
The Cooks moved to Colorado in the fall of 1937 after his father had hitchhiked to the Western Slope of Colorado to look things over. Richard knew he wanted to be a farmer from an early age.
He graduated from Montrose High School in Montrose, Colorado in 1948. While in high school, Richard played football, was on a boxing team, ran track and especially enjoyed wrestling. He was class representative to the Student Council his Senior year as well as Vice President of the FFA. Richard attended Colorado State University in the fall of 1949 for two semesters but then decided he “really did not care for school that much.”
He was drafted into the US Army at the age of 21, served in the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in 1953.
Richard ran sheep and farmed for years in western Colorado. He once said one of the highlights of his life was belonging to the National Reining Horse Association in the 1990s. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed volunteering there.
Richard married Betty Lou Ferguson in 1953, the marriage produced three girls: Tressa, Tammie and Beverly. Richard and Betty Lou were later divorced.
Richard was predeceased by his companion Marilyn Hunter, who passed in March 2022.
Survivors include his sister, Margie Ahlberg, and daughters: Tressa Flowers (Guy), Tammie Jordan (Levi) and Beverly McNamara (Jimmy). Grandchildren include: Beau Flowers (Jan), Shannon Flowers (Aaron), Melody Westcott, Kimberly Byrket (Jeff), Mitch Jordan (Cami), Jolene McNamara, and Bailee (Dusty) Moore. There are also eight great-grandchildren: Mikayla (Gabriel) Leaverton, Tyler Flowers, Aubree Hamblin, Kaden Byrket, Emilee Hamblin, Colten Jordan, Kassidy Byrket, Larissa Roberts, Sage Hilgenfeld, Tessa Simmons and Brinlee Moore. Richard was predeceased by his grandson Tyler McNamara in 2015. Richard loved his family, and his greatest joy in life was his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was always smiling when they were around.
Services will be held at Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, Colorado, on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. Graveside service following at Valley Lawns.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.