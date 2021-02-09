OBITUARY: Richard John Friend, May 29, 1946 – February 5, 2021

Richard John Friend
May 29, 1946 – February 5, 2021
Richard Friend was born on May 29, 1946, in Camden, New Jersey, to Catherine and Paul Friend. He attended Camden Catholic Schools until he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1963. He was awarded two Good Conduct Medals and The National Defense Medal while serving. He received an honorable discharge in 1967.
Richard returned to New Jersey where he entered the workplace as a carpet layer apprentice, becoming a professional carpet layer until 1979. He moved from New Jersey to Colorado Springs to work as a horse rancher. Then in 1981 he moved with friends to Montrose.
In September, 1981 he met the love of his life, Pamela DeVries, whom he married in 1982 in Olathe. He went to work with the family on the DeVries Buffalo Ranch and Farm. He had an immense love of the buffalo and the produce growing business.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; son, Randy; grandsons, Jack Friend and Christopher Mason; granddaughter, Mary Friend; great-granddaughter, Paisley Mason; three sisters, Diane, Susan, and Karen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a generous, compassionate and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be eternally missed and remembered.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, April Mason; brother, Paul Friend; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at the Olathe Cemetery.
