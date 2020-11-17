OBITUARY: Richard Lea Sprankle Sr.

Richard Lea Sprankle Sr.
Richard Lea Sprankle Sr. died peacefully with family by his side after a short hospice stay on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 91.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth. He is survived by his children, Denise Tischler (Mark); Richard Sprankle Jr. (Terry); Celeste Gatt (Douglas); Mary Beth McLaughlin (Dan); Gretchen Sanburg (Kurt); 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way.
A celebration of his life was held in early October. As was written by one of his great-grandchildren: “I hope you found Yaya. I hope you are happy and that’s what matters.”
Richard was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Crippin Funeral Home assisted the family in cremation and burial which has already taken place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.