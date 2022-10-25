OBITUARY: Richard P. Cook

Richard P. Cook
Richard (Dick) P. Cook of Norwood, Colorado, passed away Sept. 9, 2022, in Spring, Texas. Dick was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, in December, 1939 to Kraft and Dorothy Cook of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Dick graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BS degree in forestry. After graduation, Dick joined the U.S. Forest Service and worked in Dubois, Wyoming, as assistant ranger. He was later transferred to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and spent six years there.
He married Carol Cook in 1968 and moved to Lead, South Dakota, as a forest ranger. He spent the next few years living in the Black Hills towns of Lead, Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Spearfish. While in Spearfish, he was promoted to district ranger. He was then transferred to Norwood, Colorado, in 1976. For the next 23 years, he was district ranger for the Grand Mesa, Gunnison, and Uncompahgre National Forests.
While in Norwood, he was instrumental in getting the Forest Service to approve the expansion of the Telluride Ski Area. His duties also included forest management and working with local ranchers and timber companies to obtain various Forest Service permits. During his years with the Forest Service, he spent many fire seasons fighting forest fires in the western U.S., most notably being the 1988 Yellowstone fire in which he served as one of the five fire bosses for that fire. He retired from the Forest Service after 35 years.
He was a longtime member of the Elks Club and a lifetime member of The Rocky Mountaineers. He loved construction work and built four homes over the years. He enjoyed farming, camping, fishing, hunting with pack mules, and generally just being outdoors. Dick enjoyed traveling and exploring much of the U.S. and Canada.
He leaves behind his wife Carol of 53 years; daughter Debbie Cook Harbin of Spring, Texas; son Mike Cook of Lake Jackson, Texas; three granddaughters; two great-grandchildren, and a brother, Don Cook of Kansas.
A private family memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
