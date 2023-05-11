OBITUARY: Richard 'Rick' W. Edmondson

Richard “Rick” W. Edmondson age, 63, entered the arms of the angels on March 18 , 2023, at
Silverstone Memory Care in Appleton, Wisconsin, after a life filled with family, love, friends, laughter, music, and good food.
He came into this world on March 30, 1959, in Montrose, Colorado, son of the late Richard, “Dick” Edmonson and Nancye (Metcalf) Edmondson. In his childhood, Rick was active in 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA), choir, and played center for the high school football team. Rick was extremely proud of his accomplishments with FFA, one such accomplishment allowed him to visit Washington, D.C. to meet with dignitaries and President Jimmy Carter at the National FFA Leadership Conference in 1976. He was a 1977 graduate of Montrose High School.
Rick cherished his memories of going on cattle drives. Starting at age 8, he would spend his days on horseback moving huge herds of cattle and nights surrounded by family and friends around the campfire. These travels from the lowland pastures near Montrose into the San Juan mountains allowed Rick to be a living part of western history.
Following high school, Rick broke the mold again by being the first person from Montrose to travel as a cast member in Up With People. After fund-raising his tuition, Rick traveled the United States and Northern Europe — fueling his love of travel, spreading joy, and building community. He treasured the lifelong friendships he made during this time of his life.
On June 12, 1982, Rick married Traci Martinez, surrounded by family and friends in Montrose. Rick and Traci honeymooned in Maine where they lived and worked for three months. Upon returning to Colorado, they moved to Fort Collins where Rick continued studying Landscape Architecture (horticulture and landscaping) at Colorado State University, an interest he developed growing up in the family business, Johnson’s Greenhouse.
After his sons were born, Rick returned to Montrose with his family and managed nurseries and garden centers until starting his own landscape and design business, Nature Scapes, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
In 1998, Rick pivoted in his career and started as a part-time ticket agent for Air Wisconsin in Grand Junction. He quickly ascended to management and traveled regularly for special assignments at Denver International Airport due to his unique talent for working with people. His family relocated to Appleton when he was promoted in 2003 to a position at the Air Wisconsin headquarters. He enjoyed solving the complex logistical problems presented by his job.
In 2010, Air Wisconsin promoted Rick to the hub director of United Express at Dulles International Airport. During that time, he managed the needs of approximately 800 employees and 11 distinct flying partners (companies). Despite the scope of his work, Rick never lost sight of the individuals in his charge and celebrated the uniqueness and strength of his team members. After retiring in 2013, he and Traci took another extended road trip during the move back to their home state of Colorado.
In 2014 his son Jordan and his wife Karina blessed him with his first grandchild, Mathias. Approximately 18 months later, his second grandchild, Ellis, was born. Rick’s diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s Disease with a posterior cortical atrophy variation came shortly thereafter. Rick became a strong advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association and led the fundraising efforts during the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Rick and Traci returned to the family home in Appleton in 2018 where he participated in memory cafes, Riding in the Moment equine assisted services, and On a Positive Note Choir (a chorale group for people with dementia and their caregivers).
Rick was passionate about cooking and sharing food and experiences with others. He made cakes for his sons’ weddings, catered meals, and created countless memories with others over food. He will be fondly remembered every time we smell onions and garlic cooking in hot oil, hear the grind and aroma of coffee in the morning, and continue the tradition of baking decadent cookies for family during the holidays.
We will love him always for his tenacity in the garden and his distinct laugh that could cut through any size of crowd. Rick loved the outdoors and took great joy in the wonders of nature, great and small. He inspired his boys and shared this love through hiking and exploring in the mountains and deserts of Colorado. “Professor Bear,” as he was commonly known, was a deep well of knowledge regarding native plant species, geological features, and Colorado history. He was tough, playful, and full of joy. It wasn’t uncommon for neighbors in Appleton to see Rick walking barefoot through the snow to bring out the compost, recycling, or grill in the middle of winter.
During his time with Up With People Rick danced in the front line, which is similar to how he lived his life. He worked tirelessly and encouraged everyone around him to do and be their best. His smile burns bright in the memories of those he inspired and touched.
Rick’s magnetic personality led to deep friendships and lasting connections across the world. He loved deeply and let everyone know they belonged to that love. His magnetism continued throughout his journey with dementia, and he proudly gave interviews, spoke to audiences, and raised money to become a champion until he simply couldn’t. He worked so hard with his wife Traci to share his message and inspire those with dementia to live fully, live joyfully, and to find meaning within the struggle.
Those Rick leaves behind to treasure his memory include his loving wife of 40 years, Traci; son Jordan and his wife Karina and their two children, Mathias and Ellis of Colorado; and Tyler and his wife Rachael of Wisconsin; mother Nancye Edmondson, siblings LeAnna (Ed) Spadafora, Shane (Joel) Forrest, and Michael (Kristie) Edmondson and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his brother Brett and father Dick, Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members.
A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. Family will greet guests from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
The Edmondson Family extends our deepest heartfelt thanks to all who have been on this journey with us, Fox Valley Memory Project, Silverstone Memory Care, and Moments Hospice.
A special thanks to our family, friends, and neighbors who walked alongside Team True Grit in support of Rick’s fight. We are so grateful for all your love, support, and kindness. If you would like to donate in Rick’s memory, please send donations to Fox Valley Memory Project, 1800 Appleton Road, Menasha, WI 54952.