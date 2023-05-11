OBITUARY: Richard 'Rick' W. Edmondson

Richard “Rick” W. Edmondson age, 63, entered the arms of the angels on March 18 , 2023, at

Silverstone Memory Care in Appleton, Wisconsin, after a life filled with family, love, friends, laughter, music, and good food.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Edmondson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

