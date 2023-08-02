OBITUARY: Richard Stevens Jr.; June 10, 1942 - July 22, 2023

Richard (Dick) Charles Stevens Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Montrose on July 22, 2023, of natural causes at the age of 81.
Dick was born on June 10, 1942, in Nevada City, California, to Richard (Dick) Charles Stevens Sr. and Mary (Bettie) Elizabeth Mulholland Stevens. He was the oldest of their three sons.
They moved from Nevada City to Ouray, Colorado, where mining would become a part of his life. They, then, moved to Telluride, Colorado. This is where they would experience the force of Mother Nature, losing a car in a snow slide that claimed a minister and his two daughters’ lives, and also having snow slides fill the kitchen of their home on several occasions. It was also here that, in Dad’s youth, he enjoyed many hours working beside his dad building the family cabin located at Trout Lake.
Dick learned many skills from his dad. Dad graduated from Telluride High School in 1960. He loved playing sports and played in all that he could that were offered. He was voted "All Around Student" by his classmates his senior year.
Our dad was kind, was a friend to everyone he met and had many lifelong friends. Upon his graduation, he would head to Denver, where he attended Regis College and CSU pursuing a bachelor’s degree in teaching. He would then move to Gunnison, Colorado, where he would receive his degree.
It was during this time that he met Glee, and they were married in 1964. During this marriage they would start their family. Teaching in Moab, Utah, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Dad changed careers to work in construction and ultimately begin a long career in mining.
Dad transferred from The Pittsburg & Midway Coal Mine to Gulf Oil in Gallup, New Mexico, where he enjoyed the culture and made more life-long friends. After four years in New Mexico, Dick and Glee divorced.
He would then transfer to Denver. It was here that he would meet Debra (Debbie) Rogers. They were married on Nov. 5, 1983, in Aurora, Colorado, and would have celebrated their 40th anniversary this year.
While living in Castle Rock, Colorado, they would begin their family in 1987. Dad’s work required the family to move to Wolcott, Gypsum, Eagle, Montrose, Colorado, and then to Silver City, New Mexico, where Dad retired. Family returned to Montrose, where Dad lived out his remaining years.
Dick and Debbie were longtime members of Montrose Christian Church. He also belonged to The Elks Lodge, U.S. Mining Association and Rock Steady Boxing which was very near and dear to his heart!
He loved all sports and was especially partial to any that his children or grandchildren participated in and was always there rooting them on and supporting them.
Even in his last days, Dad wanted to go watch and cheer on his children playing their respective sports. Interests included golf, skiing, hunting, snowmobiling, garage sailing, collecting mining memorabilia, drinking a cold one with friends, and especially football.
One of our dad’s favorite sayings was “Inch by inch, life is a cinch.” He was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. Sometimes a little rough on the outside, but actually very tender on the inside. He never missed a chance to tell his children how very proud of them he was.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Richard (Dick) Charles Stevens Sr.; his mother, Mary (Bettie) Elizabeth Mulholland Stevens; his brother, Larry (Wency) Stevens; his aunt, Margaret Steger and his uncle, Sonny Steger, and son-in-law, Randy Nicolas.
Dick is survived by sons, Sean (Autumn) Stevens and Patrick (Kelsey) Stevens; daughters, Kelle (Dale) Wilson, Cristen (Phil) Nickolaus, Breena (Garrett) Humble and brother, John (Dorothy) Stevens; grandchildren, Taylor Burnet, Sierra Wilson, Reilly (Coltan) Jensen, Grady Nickolaus, Krooklyn Nicolas, Paisley Nicolas, Hayes Humble, Ivah Bacus, Faye Stevens and Lucile Anne Jensen (his first great-granddaughter). We love you always.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, CO 81401 and will be officiated by Pastor Spencer Powers with a light meal in the church fellowship following the service.
Family and friends are also invited to join a Celebration of Life at The Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, CO 81401 at 6 p.m., Wednesday evening.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Rock Steady Boxing Western Slope Colorado either by mail: C/O Jan Blue, 24727 Sorrento Lane, Cedaredge, CO 81413, or donation baskets will be available at Montrose Christian Church.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks, gratitude, and appreciation to Rock Steady Boxing Western Slope Colorado, Hope West Staff and Bright Star Staff for the awesome help they showed Dick and his family.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.