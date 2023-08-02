OBITUARY: Richard Stevens Jr.; June 10, 1942 - July 22, 2023

Richard (Dick) Charles Stevens Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Montrose on July 22, 2023, of natural causes at the age of 81.

Dick was born on June 10, 1942, in Nevada City, California, to Richard (Dick) Charles Stevens Sr. and Mary (Bettie) Elizabeth Mulholland Stevens. He was the oldest of their three sons.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?