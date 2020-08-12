Richard Thomas St. Jean
May 25, 1937 - August 7, 2020
Richard Thomas St. Jean, 83, was born May 25, 1937 to Joesph and Lillian St. Jean in Brooklyn, New York. He went to be with the LORD on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
He married the love of his life, Mary St. Jean, New Year's Eve in 1966. He is survived by his wife Mary; their five children and their spouses: Renee and Kelly Cronenberg; Kyle St. Jean; Kurt St. Jean; Chad and Andrea St. Jean and Zachary and Kresta St. Jean; his siblings: Peter St. Jean, Joann Leone, Eileen Morse, Linda McTague and Mary Jo St. Jean; and 15 grandchildren.
Richard grew up in Valley Stream, New York and was a veteran of the US Army, where he served for two years. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. He went on to coach and teach high school physics and math for 30 years.
He and his wife bought Mesa Ranch, a small farm, and moved to Pea Green, Colorado in 1972. There, this "city boy" and his family learned (the hard way) how to farm and raise animals. Richard loved to tend to the cattle, work the land and fix up Mesa Ranch. Even more, he loved the LORD, his family and the students he taught and coached over the years. His stories, humor, and wisdom will be remembered by all. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, family values, a strong work ethic, integrity and making the “absurd" a reality. Richard, Rich, Richie, Dad, Papa, Pops — will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian St. Jean; his sister, Adele St. Jean; and his son, Thomas St. Jean.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Delta Christian Church. Immediately following there will be a celebration of life reception at Mesa Ranch (the St. Jean’s home). All that knew him are invited to celebrate Richard's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mesa Ranch Scholarship Fund in memory of Richard. A GoFundMe account has been set up under Mesa Ranch (gf.me/u/ypafyc).
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
