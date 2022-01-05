OBITUARY: Rickie L. Neuendorf

Rickie L. Neuendorf
Rickie L. Neuendorf, age 66, left this world and had his long-awaited reunion with the love of his life on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Rickie was born to Eva and Evert Neuendorf on Dec. 11, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa. There he spent his childhood surrounded by his older siblings Ronald Neuendorf, Wilma Ehrhardt, Ruth Keathley, and his younger brother Harlan Neuendorf along with many other family and friends. They created many memories throughout their lives including helping their dad build their cabin at Holiday Lake in Brooklyn, Iowa during his late teen years which became the site of many family gatherings throughout the years.
He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1973 and went on to attend Hawkeye Community College where he earned his associates degree in police work. He enjoyed working in the police field for several years, eventually becoming the Chief of Police in Shell Rock, Iowa for a time.
He married his first wife, Mary J. Quick in April 1973, and together they welcomed their daughters Tracy Noland (Joe) and a few years later Chrissy Hartman (Danny). He then went on to marry Cherrie R. Thorn on March 20, 1981. She preceded him in death on Dec. 11, 2013. This union of love blessed him with three more kids to join his family, Lea Anne Thorn-Weiss (Brandon), Terri Thorn and Stephen Thorn. Together they had many experiences, living in many different places over the years, finally settling in Montrose, Colorado, where he worked in maintenance until he retired.
Through the years their five kids blessed them with 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Christmas was always a favorite holiday for them both and together they always did their best to make it a very special, magical time for their kids and grandkids. Family was very important to them, and you could be sure there would always be a mean game of cards going on whenever they were together. Rickie always had a love of music and enjoyed spending his time DJing for a web-based radio station and the occasional live gathering for various events. In his last few years, he enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball, talking about baseball, especially the Colorado Rockies, doing puzzles and spending time with his kids, grandkids and friends when able to.
Rickie is survived by his children Lea Anne, Terri, Stephen, Tracy, Chrissy, and all 27 grandchildren, sisters Wilma and Ruthy, brother Harlan, sister-in-law Peg, along with many nieces and nephews.
Rickie was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cherrie, his parents Eva and Evert, brother Ronald, sister-in-law Kim and two brothers-in-law Gilman and Kenny.
A graveside service will be held on Jan. 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado.