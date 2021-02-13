Ricky ‘Rick’ Hurt
Ricky “Rick” Dwain Hurt, of Montrose, Colorado, departed from this life to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Rick was born May 3, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas to Merlin R. Hurt and Janie Miller Hurt. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1971. Rick attended the University of Texas in Austin, earning a degree in anthropology. While there, Rick discovered the Austin music scene which inspired his life-long love of Americana music. He got a master’s degree in archaeology from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and worked as an archaeologist throughout the United States before deciding to change careers and become a teacher. After getting his education degree from Metro State College in Denver, Rick started teaching history and geography at Olathe High School in Olathe, Colorado.
Rick retired from teaching in 2009, after 20 years in the classroom. The next few years, Rick worked promoting concerts in Montrose, bringing in Suzy Bogguss, Kevin and Dustin Welch, Clay McClinton, Moors and McCumber, and Chuck Pyle. In recent years, Rick volunteered with KVNF Public Radio to help open a Montrose-based satellite broadcast studio, Studio M, and to promote community-based public radio.
Rick loved to travel and spent time in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize. He was a huge Denver Broncos fan, loved playing guitar with friends, telling stories, and going on diving adventures. He was a long-time attendee at the Telluride Bluegrass and Blues and Brews Festivals, along with many others in Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico. Rick was also a fisherman, traveling to Alaska each summer with his uncle and cousins to fish for salmon and halibut.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Janie Hurt; his uncle, Dwain Miller; and cousin, Kent Miller. Rick is survived by his life partner of 20 years, Margaret Freeman; sister, Cindy Butler and her husband Mitch of San Angelo, Texas; nephew, Brady Quam of Tyler, Texas; aunt, Doris Miller of Fort Collins, Colorado; cousins, Mark Miller (Karen) of Arvada, Colorado, Blake Miller of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Valerie Weickmann (Peter) of Fir Crest, Washington.
Celebrations of Rick’s life will be held at a later date in San Angelo, Texas and Montrose, Colorado. Donations may be made in his name to support the radio station he loved at KVNF Public Radio, PO Box 1350, Paonia, CO 81428 or at KVNF.org.
Crippen Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.