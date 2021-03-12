OBITUARY: Rita Rottinghaus

Rita Rottinghaus
Rita Charlene Rottinghaus, 91, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away on March 8, 2021, in Montrose Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.
Rita was born on Feb. 3, 1930, in Montrose, Colorado, to Hazel (Cornwell) and Edward Kerrigan. Her father was a newspaperman who moved his family to various towns in the southwest, but they returned to Montrose where Rita graduated from Montrose High School with the class of 1948.
Rita met Richard George Rottinghaus while both were active in a Catholic church group. They were married on Feb. 22, 1949, a union which lasted until Richard’s passing in 2009. They had seven children, 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Rita was a homemaker who was very active in the Catholic church. She was a long-time member of the Altar and Rosary Society of the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Olathe, Colorado. She was a Catechism instructor and was always willing to volunteer with church activities. Rita had many interests including her flower gardens, sewing and quilting and making delicious baked goods. She loved reading, the Denver Broncos, and trips to the casino. She also tried not to miss any episodes of the game show “Jeopardy!” She was an amazing mother and grandmother and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for charitable donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or HopeWest Hospice.
A rosary will be held at 5 p.m.on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Crippin Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, Colorado, followed by a committal service at Grand View Cemetery.
