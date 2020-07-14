obituary Robert Garduno

Robert A. Garduno

May 25, 1946 - July 5, 2020

In loving memory, we mourn 74-year-old Montrose native Robert A. Garduno, who passed in Denver Colorado on July 5, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1946 unto Estanislado and Basilia Garduno.

He has left behind a wonderful family of three sons: (Robert, Ernest, and Ricardo Garduno), and one daughter (Debra Garduno); 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

A man who was a kind soul, an amazing cook, an extremely caring person, a jokester, and a simple man. Robert loved simplicity but was extraordinary. A positive man who brought light into every room he walked in. He loved the great outdoors, four-wheeling, fishing, homestyle food, his family, and his friends.

One of Robert's greatest masterpieces are his children and grandchildren,along with his beautiful yard matching his nature-loving heart.

Truly blessed and loved by brothers and sisters (Joe, Steve, Dominica, Dora, Teresa, Susie, Sara, and Frances ).

Robert is preceded in death by his mother; father; sister Mary Largent; beloved grandson Jacob Garduno, and wife Flora Garduno.

Forever missed and always loved Robert A. Garduno.

Celebration of life potluck dinner will be at his house at 6 p.m. July 25.

