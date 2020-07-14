Robert A. Garduno
May 25, 1946 - July 5, 2020
In loving memory, we mourn 74-year-old Montrose native Robert A. Garduno, who passed in Denver Colorado on July 5, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1946 unto Estanislado and Basilia Garduno.
He has left behind a wonderful family of three sons: (Robert, Ernest, and Ricardo Garduno), and one daughter (Debra Garduno); 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
A man who was a kind soul, an amazing cook, an extremely caring person, a jokester, and a simple man. Robert loved simplicity but was extraordinary. A positive man who brought light into every room he walked in. He loved the great outdoors, four-wheeling, fishing, homestyle food, his family, and his friends.
One of Robert's greatest masterpieces are his children and grandchildren,along with his beautiful yard matching his nature-loving heart.
Truly blessed and loved by brothers and sisters (Joe, Steve, Dominica, Dora, Teresa, Susie, Sara, and Frances ).
Robert is preceded in death by his mother; father; sister Mary Largent; beloved grandson Jacob Garduno, and wife Flora Garduno.
Forever missed and always loved Robert A. Garduno.
Celebration of life potluck dinner will be at his house at 6 p.m. July 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.