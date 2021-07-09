OBITUARY: Robert Arthur Dawirs

Robert Arthur Dawirs
Robert Arthur Dawirs passed away June 18, 2021at his home in Delta, Colorado. He was 94 years old.
He was born Jan. 15, 1927 to Arthur and Verga Dawirs in Keysor, Colorado.
On Aug. 10,1947 he married Elsie L. Dever in Kirk, Colorado, after he returned home from the Philippines at the end of World War II.
The Dawirs lived in Fort Collins and Boulder where Robert received his master’s degree in electrical engineering at Colorado State University.
Upon completing school he worked at Sandia National Laboratories as an electrical engineer until retirement.
After retirement, the Dawirses moved to Montrose then to Delta six years ago.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hiking, working with the Division of Wildlife, building and flying remote control aircraft, and amateur radio operations.
Robert also enjoyed flying light aircraft and used his skills to transport doctors and medical supplies into Mexico with St. Jude Express.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church and was very active in the youth ministry.
He was a loving husband and father.
He is survived by two sisters; two daughters and one son; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to either:
The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/ or HopeWest, https://www.hopewestco.org/
A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held at 11 a.m. on July 17, 202,1 at Rivers Church, 762 Dodge St. Delta, CO 81416.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.