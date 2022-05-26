On May 4, 2022, Robert “Bob” Daugherty peacefully went to be with the Lord, at his home in Montrose, at the age of 88, or as he would say 8+8, so 16. Bob was born in Alpine, Texas, on Sept. 29, 1933. Bob was the eldest child of eight kids born to Everett (EE) and Agnes Daugherty.
He spent 23 years of his life serving in the United States Air Force, retiring as a master staff sergeant. On March 19, 1954 he married the love of his life, Jeannie, whom he met at the age of 12. Together they had four children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. They moved as a family to Montrose, Colorado, in 1973. Bob and Jeannie renewed their vows on their 50th Anniversary in 2004.
Bob had a love for family, cars, gold panning and service to his community and country. He spent much of his final working years at Western Gravel in Montrose. He was a hard-working man who was proud of the life he was able to provide for his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeannie; son, Rob; multiple siblings, and grandson Jonathan.
He survived by his children Cher (Don) Ivie of Montrose; Donna (Tim) Miles of Craig; Wendel (Bess) Daugherty of Montrose; siblings Wanda of Texas, Margie of Texas and Danny (Vicky) of Casper, Wyoming, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he always bragged about.
Services for Bob will be held at 10 a.m. June 24, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Daugherty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone