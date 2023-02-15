Robert “Bob” DeJulio was born in Montrose, Colorado, Jan. 22, 1931, to Josephine (Keep) and James DeJulio.
Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep Feb. 12, 2023, at Heidi's Chateau, Montrose, Colorado.
Robert “Bob” DeJulio was born in Montrose, Colorado, Jan. 22, 1931, to Josephine (Keep) and James DeJulio.
Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep Feb. 12, 2023, at Heidi's Chateau, Montrose, Colorado.
He spent his childhood farming on his parents farm and other surrounding farms of relatives east of Montrose where Bob lived until his death on Feb. 12, 2023. He attended Montrose high school where he started pursuing his love of art.
Bob moved to Colorado Springs, where he met his wife Wanda Fern Vogel and they were married on Oct. 1, 1955. Bob and Wanda moved back to Montrose in 1959, where Bob lived the remainder of his life next door to his childhood home. Bob and Wanda had four sons: Paul ,Mark, Ben and Dan. Wanda preceded Bobs death on May 17, 2002.
He is also preceded in death by sons Mark Robert DeJulio, 1957, and Dan Authur DeJuio, 1965.
Bob is survived by sons Paul DeJulio and Ben DeJulio, both of Denver, eight grandchildren: Michelle DeJulio (Gainesville , Florida); Nicole Simpson (Denver); Megan Bennett (Denver); Christopher DeJulio (Ft. Collins, Colorado); Nicholas DeJulio (Olathe, Kansas); Nadalena DeJulio (Seim Reap, Cambodia); John DeJulio (San Francisco), and Anne DeJulio (Denver).
He is survived by brother Donald Butch DeJulio of Montrose, sister Irene Anders of Montrose, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob has nine great-grandchildren.
Bob is also survived by his partner Emily Gomez of Montrose for the last 20 years. Bob and Emily spent much of their time enjoying each others family gatherings and traveling to Italy, visiting Roccacaramanico, where Bob's grandparents and relatives were from.
Bob is most known for his artwork in western Colorado and throughout the West. Starting at a young age, he followed his passion throughout his life. His artwork can be seen in many homes, restaurants, galleries throughout western Colorado and beyond.
He spent countless hours doing art work for many charities and different organizations in Montrose and the surrounding areas. He is well known for his work on the Movie True Grit 1968 ,where he worked for Paramount Pictures on the set in Ridgeway Colorado. Bob received many accolades and awards throughout his life for his artwork.
Bob enjoyed his quality time spent with family at reunions, weddings, camping and hunting trips, and other family gatherings throughout his life that spanned six generations. He was a great storyteller, especially when he recalled times of the past in his early years and the Italian heritage that surrounded him.
He loved music and played the accordion at many of the family gatherings, where many danced to the polkas he would play.
As a close cousin Charles Cucharia Sr. said: THEY ONLY MADE ONE BOB DEJULIO.
Bob was a member of Knights of Columbus and St Mary's Catholic Church.
In memory of Bob, donations can be made to HopeWest (www.hopewest.org/memorial-gifts).
A funeral service/Mass in memory of Robert James DeJulio will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 91855 St. Marys Dr. Montrose, Colorado, at 10 a.m., Feb. 21. The service will also be streamed, available at stmarymontrose.org. The Vigil will be Monday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.