OBITUARY: Robert DeJulio

Robert “Bob” DeJulio was born in Montrose, Colorado, Jan. 22, 1931, to Josephine (Keep) and James DeJulio.

Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep Feb. 12, 2023, at Heidi's Chateau, Montrose, Colorado.

