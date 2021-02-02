Robert ‘Bob’ Kerr
Robert “Bob” Kerr passed into glory on Jan. 27, 2021 at Montrose Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was 77. Bob was born Dec. 28, 1943, to Henry and Carol Kerr in Standish, Michigan. He spent his childhood in Saginaw, Michigan and graduated from Saginaw High School.
Right after high school he joined the US Army and served from 1962-65.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis; daughter, Lynn (Eddie) Padilla of Medford, Oregon, and daughter, Jennifer (Merle) Bates of Gallup, New Mexico, and four grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers, Ken (Pat) and David (Joyce), both of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Louis; and sisters, Leona, and Ilene.
He lived in Rehoboth, New Mexico, for 28 years and worked at the school doing maintenance and driving the bus, and also at Rehoboth Hospital. He lived in Denver, Colorado, for 15 years before moving to Montrose, Colorado, in 2018 to enjoy the small town life. His favorite mode of transportation was his motorcycle, which he rode almost every day, rain or shine. He retired in 2005 and loved nothing better than a bike ride and a cappuccino. He was a member of Trinity Reformed Presbyterian Church of Montrose. He was a humble, gentle, caring man who loved the Lord and made friends with everyone he met. He regularly attended AA meetings and talked easily with struggling people. He will be missed greatly.
Donations may be made to Trinity Reformed Presbyterian Church, 2705 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, CO 81401 or to Rehoboth Christian School, PO Box 41, Rehoboth NM 87322.
A virtual service will be live-streamed and recorded on Feb. 20, 2021. If you would like the link to the website, please call or text Jennifer Bates at 505-409-1046.
