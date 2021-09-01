Robert Koch

Robert (Bob) Koch, a longtime resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2021.

Originally from Minnesota, when Bob arrived in Montrose, he knew instantly it would be his next home. Throughout his years in the community, he remained active in multiple organizations serving on the Board of Directors of the Ridgway Railroad Museum and the Palomino Acres Water and Ditch.

He was also a member of the Montrose Historical Society, the Montrose Botanical Society and Black Canyon Classical Car Club. Having served in the United States Army, he was committed to supporting fellow veterans as they came home from service. He embraced the work and mission of the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, and the members and staff were especially near and dear to his heart.

Sharing the joys of his life here in Montrose – his time with Dorothy, his friends, the community activities, the beauty of Colorado – all were a part of the conversations he had with family and friends back in Minnesota. Nearly every conversation ended with him saying “If you’re bored in Montrose, it’s your own fault.”

A memorial service for Bob will be held in Minnesota in late September. He is survived by his children Scott Taylor, Gwen (Robert) Edwards and Lynn (Joe) Betzold, 10 grandchildren and many friends both in Montrose and Minnesota. The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Bob’s caregivers at Cedar Pointe Clinic, Montrose Memorial Hospital, HopeWest, San Juan Living Center, and for the kindness shown to him by his friends and neighbors.

Crippin Funeral Home has assisted Mr. Koch’s family.

