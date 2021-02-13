OBITUARY: Robert 'Bobby' A. Ray, April 16, 1950 - February 5, 2021

April 16, 1950 — February 5, 2021

Robert ‘Bobby’ A. Ray

Bobby was born to Earl Ray and Dorothea Ray (Crawford) in Montrose, Colorado. He spent his entire life in Montrose until he moved to Delta after his health began to decline. He lived with his parents on a small farm on Spring Creek Mesa where he helped them with the farming and the fishponds that were on the property.

Bobby was a friendly guy who never found anyone he could not talk to. Everyone that he saw heard about the fish farm and his pool game. He had a gentle heart and loved his entire family. He was always smiling and friendly. He never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at PACE in Eckert and Montrose for the wonderful care he received. Many thanks to the staff at Valley Manor, who helped him get through his most difficult times.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Olathe, Colorado Cemetery.

Crippin Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.

