OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bones’ Atkinson; October 31, 1946 - April 19, 2021

Robert ‘Bones’ Atkinson

October 31, 1946 — April 19, 2021

Robert “Bones” Atkinson, 75, died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho, on April 19.

Bob was a former resident of the Olathe/Montrose area prior to retiring in Idaho with his partner, Connie Baxter. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and campaigned for years for improved care for veterans impacted by Agent Orange. “Bones” led a colorful life and was loved by his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Shane and Robert Jr. He is survived by a daughter, Opal.

No services are planned.

