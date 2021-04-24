OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bones’ Atkinson; October 31, 1946 - April 19, 2021

Robert ‘Bones’ Atkinson
October 31, 1946 — April 19, 2021
Robert “Bones” Atkinson, 75, died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho, on April 19.
Bob was a former resident of the Olathe/Montrose area prior to retiring in Idaho with his partner, Connie Baxter. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and campaigned for years for improved care for veterans impacted by Agent Orange. “Bones” led a colorful life and was loved by his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Shane and Robert Jr. He is survived by a daughter, Opal.
No services are planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.