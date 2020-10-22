OBITUARY: Robert Brahler, October 13, 1941-October 19, 2020

Robert Brahler
October 13, 1941 - October 19, 2020
Robert Brahler, age 79 of Montrose, Colorado passed away peacefully in his sleep, in his home surrounded by loving family members at 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2020.
Robert Brahler was born on Oct. 13, 1941, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. After graduating from Penfield Central High School he spent four years at the State University of New York at Brockport. He taught junior high school mathematics for four years. During his years in New York, he married his high school girlfriend, had a son and a daughter and was divorced. In 1967 he moved to California where he continued to teach math at Vista Del Rio Junior High School and then Orange High School. In 1992, he met Peggy and was married in 1993. After teaching math for 34 years he retired from teaching and he and Peggy moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1998.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, and crossed the U.S. several times with his two children. He enjoyed classic cars and an active member of the Early Birds Club of Southern California for more than 15 years. He and his wife Peggy have been active members of the Black Canyon Classics Car Club for 23 years. Bob enjoyed going to bingo with his wife.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Brahler of Montrose; his son, Mike Brahler of Rawlins, Wyoming; daughter, Karen Scott of Victor, Idaho; stepdaughter Heather Hernandez of Anaheim, California; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Dean Brahler, Helen Brahler, and sister Nancy Becker.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, Colorado.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory Montrose, Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.