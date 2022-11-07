Dr. Roberto Herman Cordova

Dr. Roberto H. Córdova, 75, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, due to complications associated with Alzheimer’s. Roberto was surrounded by his immediate family at the time of his passing.

What's NABUR?