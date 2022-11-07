Dr. Roberto H. Córdova, 75, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, due to complications associated with Alzheimer’s. Roberto was surrounded by his immediate family at the time of his passing.
Roberto was born in Montrose, Colorado, graduated from Western State College (now Western State University), in Gunnison, Colorado, and he earned his Master’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU). He also went on to earn his PhD from CU and was the first Latino to ever earn a PhD in Spanish Linguistics from the Hispanic Studies Department. After graduating from CU Boulder, Roberto worked as a Professor for the University of Northern Colorado for over 25 years. He also served in the United States Army for 20 years, where he retired at the rank of Major.
Roberto was predeceased by his father, Porfirio Augustine Córdova, his sister, Jean Córdova, and his brother Charles Córdova, as well as, his additional father and mother, Joe and Ruby Williams of Montrose, Colorado. He is survived by his mother Ruby Córdova-Trujillo, his wife Betty J. Córdova, his son, Damion H. Córdova, and his daughter Nicole F. Córdova, as well as, his sisters Jennifer and Kelly Williams, and his brother Scott Williams, all of Montrose, Colorado.
Roberto H. Córdova: husband, son, brother, father, friend. A role model and inspiration to many, legend to some, and a hero to others. Roberto will be remembered fondly and missed dearly.
Celebration of life to occur on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10 a.m. at the Campus Commons on the University of Northern Colorado Campus at 1051 22nd Street in Greeley, CO 80634.
