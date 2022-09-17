OBITUARY: Robert Earl Rogers

Robert Earl Rogers

Rob passed on July 4, 2022. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 6, 1944. Survived by wife (Conni), five children (Allison, Randy, Kim, Rod, Bryan), brother (Harold), grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews and nieces.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?