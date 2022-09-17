OBITUARY: Robert Earl Rogers

Rob passed on July 4, 2022. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 6, 1944. Survived by wife (Conni), five children (Allison, Randy, Kim, Rod, Bryan), brother (Harold), grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews and nieces.
Life is too short not to live in Colorado was a favorite saying on his office wall. He enjoyed hiking, photography, bicycling (several Ride the Rockies), climbed several 14ers, jeeping, and festivals. And just exploring the beauty of the Colorado Mountains.
Thoughts of Rob …
- Baseball was his passion since he was a young boy collecting baseball cards, keeping team records, going to minor league and major league games, doing baseball tours. He especially LOVED the Yankees. Rob enjoyed watching (in person when he could), on TV or listening on the radio every chance he got! The JUCO tournaments in Grand Junction were must go for several years.
- Music always took him away ... Loved his country, blue grass, and gospel ... enjoying the sounds and the lyrics.
- His dogs were loves of his life, especially his last two cockers Maggie Rose and Georgia Rose.
- Chevy trucks especially his burgundy Bow Tie
- A keen sense of humor
- A quiet but passionate and always active man willing to help wherever needed. After a snowstorm he was the first one out, enjoying clearing the neighbors sidewalks and driveways!
- Much of his career was in the construction industry working on the job, then moving into inspection until retirement.
Rob loved his family, his God, his life.
A family remembrance is planned for a later date — the Colorado Rockies, of course!
