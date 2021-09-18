OBITUARY Robert G. Kretschman

Robert G. Kretschman
Robert G. Kretschman, 86, of Grand Junction, passed away the evening of Sept. 11, 2021, at the HopeWest Care Center.
Before cancer took him, Bob enjoyed a rich life of friends, family, and good times. He liked good stories and welcomed opportunities to share his dry, unique sense of humor.
Bob was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Jan. 25, 1935, to Edward and Elizabeth Kretschman. He attended Oak Grove School and graduated from Montrose High School in 1953.
He loved cars and worked as an auto mechanic at a service station in Montrose.
He met a pretty girl from Ouray, Betty Connors, and was smitten. During their courtship, Bob would drive to Ouray, park at “the gap” above town, and shine his car’s police-grade spotlight down through the kitchen window of the Connors family home, annoying his future mother-in-law and making it difficult for Betty to go out for the evening. The relationship persevered, and Bob and Betty married in 1956 (and Bob turned out to be a darn good son-in-law).
Not long after their marriage, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and ultimately was stationed in Germany, where he served as a tank mechanic and was recognized for his range prowess with a submachine gun.
Bob worked as a hydrologist for the U.S. Geological Survey Water Resources Division in Grand Junction. In that role, he traveled throughout western Colorado, measuring and tracking stream flows in rivers and creeks of all sizes. A highlight of his USGS career occurred May 27, 1984, when he made the highest flow measurement ever recorded on the flooding Colorado River at the Utah state line (69,800 cubic feet per second).
After retiring from the USGS, Bob took on a second career as a teller for Coloramo and Grand Junction federal credit unions. His public contact in those jobs earned him many friends, and he was always ready with a beaming smile and a wry joke.
Family and friends were the center of Bob’s life. He coached baseball teams for both his sons at Monument Little League, often making a special effort to return from work trips for just one night in order to be there for games. He always attended and thoroughly enjoyed school programs, events, and sports in which his children and grandchildren participated.
At age 78, he accompanied his young granddaughter to a Taylor Swift concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
Bob loved the outdoors, from the gardens he grew in his yard to the picnics and hunting trips he took to the western Colorado Mountains. His knowledge of fishing knew no bounds, and he and his family spent countless days on the lakes of Grand Mesa.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; sons Robert J. and Brian (Shawna) Kretschman of Grand Junction; grandchildren John and Jenna Kretschman of Grand Junction; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Lydia Snyder, Amelia Burch, infant Emily Kretschman, Marie Seevers, Minnie Bailey, Hilda Hughes, Lorraine Fedel, Lorrene Kretschman, and Joyce Elliott; and brothers Edward Kretschman Jr. and John Kretschman.
An outdoor graveside remembrance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction. Because Bob loved stories, those who attend are asked to share a special memory or story about Bob if they so desire.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roice-Hurst Humane Society, P.O. Box 4040, Grand Junction, CO 81502.
