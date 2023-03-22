Robert David Hannum, 86, of Montrose, passed away of natural causes on March 14, 2023, surrounded by his close family and close friends.
Bob was born in Arvada on June 21, 1936, to George Hannum and Thelma Booth. Bob’s younger sister and his only sibling, Shirley Meyers, preceded him in death. Bob spent much of his childhood in Arvada but also moved to several other locations within Colorado. According to his calculations, he changed schools 13 times by the time he made it to the eighth grade. When
Bob was 13 years old, his mother and father divorced, and that is when his formal education came to an end as he had to grow up quickly to help his family. Bob soon began working full time for his long-time mentor, Warren Bartlett, as a service station attendant in the Denver area. By the time he reached his 19th birthday, Bob had become the owner of that business. From that day forward, he worked for himself and owned several businesses throughout his life in Denver, Frisco, and Silverthorne.
On March 23, 1963, Bob married (as he would say) his beautiful bride, June (Hagley) Hannum. Bob brought with him his two sons (Russell Lee and Jeffrey Dean) from a previous marriage. June brought with her a daughter (Tammy Lynn) whom they cared for until her passing only four months after the marriage. Shortly after their union, Bob and June’s first son, Randall David, joined the family, and four years later, daughter Tina Denise came along.
Bob and June moved from Silverthorne, Colorado, to Montrose, Colorado, in 1988.In 1997, Bob sold his Interstate Battery distribution business and was planning on retiring until he began wholesaling cars, which became a passion of his. In addition, Bob enjoyed water sports, snowmobiling, riding his Harley Davidson, and attending and entering his hot rods in shows throughout Colorado.
He also loved listening to country music and NASCAR. However, he always said the highlight of his life was spending time with family and friends at his cabin on the Grand Mesa.
Bob and June were happily married for just shy of 60 years before Bob’s passing. He is survived by his wife (June Hannum Montrose); sons (Jeff Hannum, Rifle, Colorado), (Rusty Hannum, North Carolina) and (Randy Hannum, Crested Butte, Colorado); daughter and son-in-law (Tina and John Beekmann, Durango, Colorado); step sister (Donna King-Westminster, Colorado); grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other assorted family and caring friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 1, 2023, at Victory Baptist Church, 2890 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose, beginning at 1 p.m.
