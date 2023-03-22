Robert David Hannum, 86, of Montrose, passed away of natural causes on March 14, 2023, surrounded by his close family and close friends.

Bob was born in Arvada on June 21, 1936, to George Hannum and Thelma Booth. Bob’s younger sister and his only sibling, Shirley Meyers, preceded him in death. Bob spent much of his childhood in Arvada but also moved to several other locations within Colorado. According to his calculations, he changed schools 13 times by the time he made it to the eighth grade. When

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?