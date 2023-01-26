OBITUARY: Robert Henry Joens; February 7, 1930 - January 24, 2023

Robert Henry Joens was born on Feb. 7, 1930, to Laura (Schroeder) and Walter C. Joens in Manning, Iowa.
Bob spent his childhood farming. In 1952 he enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. He was assigned to a M.A.S.H. Unit, driving an ambulance and transporting wounded soldiers. In April of 1953 he was involved in Operation Little Switch which was an exchange of sick and wounded prisoners. His military experience sparked his interest in the medical field and he chose to go to school to be a Lab and X-ray technician which led to his life long career in Hospital Administration.
In 1972, Bob moved his family from Iowa to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and then moved to Montrose in June of 1976. Bob lived life fully, enjoyed playing his guitar and entertaining, golf, camping, fishing, dancing, playing card games (especially poker) and he thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people, young or old, it didn't matter.
He was curious about everything. He was always up for an adventure and he NEVER threw anything away. He had a fierce love for animals and all children. He loved bird hunting with his trusty Irish setter, Lady Bird. Upon moving to Colorado and after several attempts at big game hunting, he never could pull the trigger. He was the sweetest, kindest man and we loved him and will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lori and Lisa, and his elder sister, Lois Hargens; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Marlene Joens, and his son Brent Joens.
We extend our deepest gratitude to his caregivers at Valley Manor Care Center and HopeWest Hospice. His wonderful neighbors who were always willing to provide a helping hand when he was still living at home. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Valley Manor Care Center (Volunteers of America) and/or HopeWest. Also play a round of golf and smoke a nice cigar in honor of our father, Robert Joens. And remember, always zip up your kids coats and take your hat off at the dinner table.
An open house memorial gathering will be Monday, January 30 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, 802 E. Main St., Montrose. Join us for coffee and doughnuts and be ready to share a story or two.
