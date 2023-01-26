OBITUARY: Robert Henry Joens; February 7, 1930 - January 24, 2023

Robert Henry Joens was born on Feb. 7, 1930, to Laura (Schroeder) and Walter C. Joens in Manning, Iowa.

Bob spent his childhood farming. In 1952 he enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. He was assigned to a M.A.S.H. Unit, driving an ambulance and transporting wounded soldiers. In April of 1953 he was involved in Operation Little Switch which was an exchange of sick and wounded prisoners. His military experience sparked his interest in the medical field and he chose to go to school to be a Lab and X-ray technician which led to his life long career in Hospital Administration.

