OBITUARY: Robert Jacobsen

Robert Jacobsen, 82, of Chandler, Texas, passed away on May 14, 2022, in Tyler, Texas.
Robert Donald Jacobsen was born on May 14, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Donald Jacobsen and Claribel (Smith) Jacobsen. He graduated with the Class of 1958 from Montrose High School in Montrose, Colorado. After graduation, Robert enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served overseas during the Vietnam War as a radio operator. He loved his country and was proud of the time he devoted to service and remained aware of our country’s direction.
Robert graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University. He spent 35 years as a wildlife biologist with the Department of the Interior, spending time in New Mexico, Washington D.C., Utah, Alaska, and finally Colorado before retiring. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife all over the country and fishing. He was a remarkable Christian man who loved his family. His legacy as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend will live on in the lives of those he impacted.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Bonnie Jacobsen of Chandler; children, Robert James Jacobsen and wife Danette of Colorado, Teri Allen and husband Jim of Colorado; Bonnie’s children, Michael Shiner of Germany, Gregory Shiner and wife Lisa of California, Amy Keeney and husband Daren of Washington; sister, Linda Ditsworth of Colorado; grandchildren, Amber Jacobsen, Mason Allen, Ryann Allen; Bonnie’s grandchildren, Nicole Shiner, James Keeney, Meghan Keeney, Collin Shiner, Gillian Shiner; niece, Lindsey Schleuter, nephew, Scott Ditsworth, along with several cousins and his super border collie, Bandit.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Jacobsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
