OBITUARY: Robert Joseph Sunich

Robert Joseph Sunich was called home to be with our Lord on April 8, 2022, at the age of 78.
He was born to Joseph and Jennie (Penko) Sunich on Oct. 7, 1943 in Grand Junction, Colorado. He graduated from Paonia High School in 1961. He went on to graduate from Southern Colorado State College (now known as Colorado State University-Pueblo) in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He married Sherry A. Donley on Aug. 17, 1963 and they had three daughters; Jenifer Alene (Oct. 18, 1968 — July 25, 2008), Allyson Jolene (Nov. 17, 1971) and Melany Colene (Feb. 26, 1974).
Bob loved his family and friends and spending time at the family cabin. He loved to play the accordion and played at numerous dances growing up and later in life. He even played with Frank Yankovic who was known as “America’s Polka King”. Bob was very proud of his Slovenian heritage and continued the tradition of the process of making klobase in his parents’ basement and the smoke shed.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Allyson Sunich and sons, Tyler (27) and Lane (25) Conley of Lakewood, Colorado; his daughter Melany (Mike) Wall and sons, Duncan (18) and Mason (17) Propp of Littleton, Colorado; his son-in-law, Ray Miller and children, Kaitie (25), Brandyn (23) and Krystie (21) of Surprise, Arizona; brother-in-law Robert (Fran) Donley of Eaton, Colorado; nephew Jeff Donley of Greeley, Colorado; and nephew Robert (Sarah) Donley and grandnephews, Cooper and Chase of Byers, Colorado.
Services will be held at Living Savior Lutheran Church, located at 8050 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO 80123 on April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Living Savior Lutheran Church in Littleton. You may donate by visiting livingsavior.net/give. As we give thanks for what God alone has done for our father, we want that saving ministry to continue here and around the world.
