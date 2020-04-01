Robert Keith Rosette
May 5, 1927 - March 27, 2020
Robert Keith Rosette passed away on March 27, 2020. He was 92 years old. He was born on May 5, 1927 to Raymond and Naomi Rosette in Alamosa, Colorado. He grew up in Salida, Colorado where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and outdoor life.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1945 and then joined the Marine Corps during World War II. He had just completed boot camp when Japan surrendered, but instead of discharging him, the Marines sent him to Nagasaki, Japan, the location of the second atomic bomb. He arrived after the bombing and before the official surrender. During his service in the occupation of Japan, he became fluent in the Japanese language. He received the World War II Victory Medal, the Navy Occupation Service Medal and a Rifle Marksman Badge.
After returning to civilian life, Bob decided to use the G.I. bill and enrolled at Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, which he attended for a year and then dropped out for a time. He worked on the Narrow-Gauge Railroad and then for the S & W railroad for the Pueblo Steel and Iron Works in Pueblo, Colorado. He later worked as a fish culturist for the Colorado Game and Fish Department.
Bob married Marjory Ruth Etter in 1949 and they had one daughter, Madelaine Ruth Rosette. This marriage later ended in divorce.
In 1957, Bob was promoted and became a wildlife conservation officer and was assigned to the Yampa, Colorado District. While in Yampa in 1961, Bob married Betty Constance Moore Bemis.
From 1961 through 1971, he returned to Gunnison to work as a wildlife officer and fell in love with the country. It was during this time, he decided to continue his studies at Western State College and earned his bachelor of science degree in biology and a master’s degree in biological science. As an undergraduate, he received the college’s prestigious Beta Beta Beta award, which is given to one biology student with impeccable academic credentials who has made significant contributions to the school’s biology department.
He was an honorary lifetime member of the Colorado chapter of the Wildlife Society, which recognizes wildlife professionals for their outstanding achievement and contributions to the field of wildlife management and protection.
In 1974 through 1976, he became an area supervisor for the Colorado Division of Wildlife and was assigned to the Lamar area office. In 1977, he was promoted as the Division of Wildlife regional manager in Montrose, Colorado.
He retired from the DOW in 1989. Bob had served as an employee of the division for 32 years with countless achievement certificates and awards.
After his retirement, he started the Rosette Natural Resource Consultant firm and completed many major projects, such as the stream improvement projects on the Taylor River and Gunnison River as well as a consulting project in Africa during the time of the Apartheid.
Bob was a mushroom authority and wrote many articles about mushrooming for several publications, including Colorado Outdoors Magazine. He taught classes on hunting, preserving, and preparing mushrooms.
Bob was a member of the Masonic Fraternity for more than 50 years and served as Master of the Lodge in 1961. Bob was also a member of the Egeria Elks Lodge and had served as a past Master. He had been a member of the Elk Lodge for over 65 years.
Bob had dedicated his life to the land and animals and natural resources it sustains. He had extensive knowledge of wildlife habitats and placed great emphasis on protecting and working with the lands and the animals that inhabited them. Bob was the consummate outdoorsman. He loved photography, fishing, hunting, traveling and exploring archaeological sites.
In his final years, Bob had been suffering with dementia but was able to express to his bride, the love that he and Betty shared with each other and how much it meant to him that they had just recently renewed their wedding vows. Throughout the last few months, he was still able to recall humorous stories about so many of the wonderful childhood friends, co-workers and family that had touched his life. He talked about his love for his daughter, Madelaine Sprigs, Bob and Betty’s son, Rick Bemis, Delean Brennan, and all of his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved so very much. Betty would like to give personal acknowledgment to all of these dear friends and family at a later date. Some of Bob’s last words to Betty were of gratitude for all of the wonderful Health Care people and friends who helped them both through this difficult period of his final days.
Bob had an amazing and full life. All that knew him were aware of his belief in the power of positive thinking and helping others. Betty would like to share something that Bob recently wrote which epitomizes how he would like to be remembered and how he sought to live his life with those he loved, doing the work he loved.
The Part That Survives
By Bob Rosette
...and there will be a day when my bones will bleach in the ever moving sand
as the wood in this dwelling bleaches in sun and wind.
And like the wood, they will disintegrate to dust and will be no more
The work undone will be of no consequence
The dreams unrealized will have evaded all recollection and the feet of the living creatures
will tread upon me with no remorse.
My whole existence will have been as a shadow that departed with the light of day
and all that was so important at one time will be swallowed by the void of time.
Nothing will prevail of my world but the truth and that which is forever true will exist
as long as the wailing winds of time The only part of me that will survive is that which I have given to others;
A kind word, a note of encouragement, a helping hand, a shared sorrow
The strength that I give to others will survive
But that which I save for myself will perish with me Herein lies the key to immortality
and in immortality alone, is there hope
Lord, help me to make every person I meet in the path of life feel bigger than I.
Success and personal achievement cannot help but result from this.
Funeral services for Bob will be determined at a later date due to the virus lockdown. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for donations to be contributed to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
