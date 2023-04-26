OBITUARY: Robert L. Brew

Robert L. Brew passed on April 5, 2023, imparting his legacy of love, strength, service, and wisdom to those around him. He is survived by the love of his life, Twilah Brew and their three boys and their wives: Michael and Lynda, Scott and Danie, John and Michele. Robert’s legacy also continues through his 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. Many would say that he has honored the generations before his time and imparted wisdom and nourishment for life to future generations.

Robert was born on May 27, 1936 to Cecil and Irene Brew. He attended Pea Green School until the eighth grade. While he attended elementary school, he skipped a grade. He graduated from Olathe High School in 1953.

