OBITUARY: Robert L. Brew

Robert L. Brew passed on April 5, 2023, imparting his legacy of love, strength, service, and wisdom to those around him. He is survived by the love of his life, Twilah Brew and their three boys and their wives: Michael and Lynda, Scott and Danie, John and Michele. Robert’s legacy also continues through his 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. Many would say that he has honored the generations before his time and imparted wisdom and nourishment for life to future generations.
Robert was born on May 27, 1936 to Cecil and Irene Brew. He attended Pea Green School until the eighth grade. While he attended elementary school, he skipped a grade. He graduated from Olathe High School in 1953.
Robert served in the Navy as a sonar technician from 1955-1959, deployed as a part of HS-4 helicopter Squadron onboard the USS Boxer (CV-21).
After his time in the Navy, Robert returned to Pea Green and began farming where he met and married Twilah Sumner on June 1, 1965. His love for family and the land was evident as he spent every Christmas but one within a mile of Pea Green for which he was deployed in naval service. He delighted in hard work and a love for farming passing this to the generations after
him. He served on Olathe Potato Growers Board, Federal Land Bank Board, was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, as well as a ham radio operator. He and his family were awarded Farmer of the Year in 2010 at the Montrose County Fair. He obtained a private pilot license. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, boating, and his time in the mountains. Most of all, he loved his family deeply.
A celebration of life will be held at Taylor Funeral Home in Delta, Colorado, on April 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pea Green Community
Club, c/o Wanda Boyd, 3680 Cedar Road, Delta, CO, 81416.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone