Robert L. Jerram of Montrose, Colorado, born Sept. 22, 1935 in McCook, Nebraska, found peace with God in Heaven Dec. 25, 2022.
His parents George Jerram and Ruth Scott came to Montrose around 1937 or 1938 with 3-year-old Robert, his older brother Joseph, and Ruth's parents to find work during the Great Depression. Joseph passed on in Montrose after an unfortunate accident a few years later.
Robert grew up in the Denver area, served in the Marines during the Korean War and later settled in Denver finding employment with Boman Biscuit Company, and later on, King Soopers main bakery, where he retired in 1995.
During his tour of service in the Marine Corp Robert met and married Betty Bergman on March 24, 1957. This union was blessed with three children, Ronnie, (deceased), Sheryl Lester and Teri Jerram, four grandchildren, Rainne Jerram, Januarie Lutz, Alec Szuch, and KayLee Salinas, half-sisters, Georgia Cooper (Pennsylvania) and Patty Westgate (New York), great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and stepchildren.
After his divorce and later retirement, Robert happily joined with Mary McBride, moved back to Montrose where he enjoyed fishing, boating, ATV ventures, gardening, camping, a cold brew with friends, and flying to see various places around the world. Robert completed his full life and found God.
Robert donated his body to medical science to benefit mankind in the future.
Celebration of life will take place this spring.
