Robert L. Jerram of Montrose, Colorado, born Sept. 22, 1935 in McCook, Nebraska, found peace with God in Heaven Dec. 25, 2022.

His parents George Jerram and Ruth Scott came to Montrose around 1937 or 1938 with 3-year-old Robert, his older brother Joseph, and Ruth's parents to find work during the Great Depression. Joseph passed on in Montrose after an unfortunate accident a few years later.

